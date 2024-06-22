Taylor Swift posts selfie with ‘M8’ Prince William and beaming George and Charlotte backstage

Taylor Swift with The Prince of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Taylor Swift has posted a selfie with her “M8” Prince William alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte backstage following her first Wembley concert.

The American singer was joined by the Prince of Wales, who had taken his elder son and daughter to the concert to celebrate his 42nd birthday.

Another photograph also featured a grinning Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s American football player boyfriend.

Swift posted a picture posing with Prince William, George and Charlotte alongside Travis Kelce

The Prince was understood to have booked a private box to mark the occasion alongside Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, nine.

The singer wrote: “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.”

The post addressed to @‌KensingtonRoyal featured images of a British and American flag with a pair of hands shaking.

The hugely anticipated gig marks the first of three London dates on Swift’s The Eras Tour.

Other VIP attendees at the sell-out event included Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour party leader, Cara Delevingne, the model, and Nicola Coughlan, the Bridgerton actress.

This story is being updated