Taylor Swift Praises Post Malone as ‘the Most Down to Earth Guy Alive’ as She Celebrates His ‘Amazing’ New Music

Post Malone dropped his first country album 'F-1 Trillion' on Aug. 16

James Devaney/GC Images; Astrida Valigorsky/Getty

Taylor Swift is showing some love for Post Malone!

The Grammy winner, 34, shared a post on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Aug. 17, when she praised the “Sunflower” singer, 29, for the release of his new F-1 Trillion album a day after its release.

“Was lucky enough to hear this amazing music on the set of the ‘Fortnight’ video when Austin played it for me,” Swift wrote alongside a photo of the two smiling at each other while shooting the music video for the song off of her The Tortured Poets Department album.

“It’s incredible how versatile his artistry is,” she added. “And [he’s] just the most down to earth guy alive.”

Taylor Swift/Instagram Taylor Swift and Post Malone could be seen having fun on the set of her "Fortnight" music video.

Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, previously expressed his thanks for the “Cruel Summer” singer on Instagram with a Polaroid photo of the two sitting down together in the studio after Swift asked him to collaborate on her latest album.

He wrote in his caption: "It’s once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift comes into this world. I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey 🥹 I love you so much. Thank you Tay 💕."

Swift notably started out in the country genre before breaking into pop, while Post Malone’s new album marks his first full-length country album.

He previously opened up about creating the album in Music City for the first time when he told Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music’s Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen, "It's really nice meeting people in Nashville that made me feel so welcome and new friends and kind of building new stuff.

“And for once I'm not sad anymore. I'm happy, very happy," the musician added.

Malone also explained that he “found a group of really, really good folks” to create his new album with, stating, “It was such a fresh thing going and watching this band and writing with new people, and I'm so f------ pumped.”

The rapper has previously had several country collaborations, including a performance with country stars Morgan Wallen and HARDY for at the November 2023 CMA Awards and a feature on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album.

He released his first single off the new album — “Pour Me a Drink” featuring country legend Blake Shelton — in May, and in July, he dropped the single dedicated to his 2-year-old daughter called “Yours.”

On Aug. 16, Malone celebrated the release of his first country album with a listening party event at Losers Bar & Grill in Nashville. He was photographed singing his new songs onstage with his band as the audience cheered.

F-1 Trillion is available to purchase and stream now.

