Taylor Swift praises Post Malone, 'Fortnight' collaborator, for his 'F-1 Trillion' album

Taylor Swift is praising her "Fortnight" collaborator Post Malone on his new country-themed album.

The "Reputation" singer shared a supportive post on her Instagram Story for the "I Had Some Help" rapper, whose legal name is Austin Richard Post. She collaborated with the rapper-turned-country singer on the lead single off her newest album "The Tortured Poets Department."

“Was lucky enough to hear this amazing music on the set of the ‘Fortnight’ video when Austin played it for me,” Swift wrote over a photo of the pair from the "Fortnight" music video, smiling at the singer. "It’s incredible how versatile his artistry is. And (he is) just the most down to earth guy alive.”

The "F-1 Trillion" tracklist features star-studded collaborations with country royalty and up-and-comers alike including Tim McGraw, Hank Williams, Jr., Morgan Wallen, Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Ernest, Jelly Roll, Sierra Ferrell, Hardy and Billy Strings. The album was released on Thursday to rave reviews from fans.

Post Malone is having a career-defining year worth $1 trillion. In addition to his collaboration with Taylor Swift, he also appeared on Beyoncé's album "Cowboy Carter" for the country-tinged track "Levii's Jeans" in late March.

Two months later, in May, he teamed up with his close friend and country superstar Morgan Wallen earlier this year on "I Had Some Help," a contender for country song of the summer.

Taylor Swift's Instagram story follows praise for Post Malone after 'Fortnight' release

The friends and collaborators are known for sharing their love for one another.

Ahead of the release of "TTPD," Swift posted on Instagram that the first track would be the first single. "I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight."

The love didn't stop there as "Posty," as he is affectionately known among fans, posted similar compliments on Instagram for Swift after the April release of "Fortnight," the buzzy lead single from her 11th album.

"It’s once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift comes into this world. I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey 🥹 I love you so much. Thank you Tay," he wrote."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taylor Swift says Post Malone's 'F-1 Trillion' album is 'amazing music'