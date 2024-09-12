Taylor Swift Is a Punk Princess in a Plaid Corset Dress and Thigh-High Boots at the VMAs 2024

Jamie McCarthy

Currently on a break from her record-breaking Eras Tour, Taylor Swift hit the VMAs 2024 at New York's UBS Arena, where she was the most-nominated artist thanks to her video for “Fortnight” from The Tortured Poets Department.

The pop star hit the red carpet in a corseted plaid Christian Dior ensemble complete with leather, elbow-length gloves, hot pants, and a matching plaid collar. She accessorized with yet another pair of thigh-high boots, and kept to a classic glam, including a red lip and smokey eye.

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

As for the accessories, she probably didn't shell out. Sarah Chapelle, the creator and operator of @TaylorSwiftStyled and author of Taylor Swift Style: Fashion Through the Eras, which hits shelves this October, told Glamour, “Based on my knowledge of the industry and how it typically works, I assume that most of her red-carpet jewelry are loans. I also assume that many of her outings are styled with smatterings of personal pieces that she herself has acquired.”

Wanna dress like off-duty Tay, or even Taylor Swift at the VMAs 2024? Of course we have a guide for that. And another for what she wears during tour rehearsal.

At last year's VMAs, Swift wore a Reputation-coded black Versace dress that was a total misdirect; twelve months later, Rep TV still hasn't been announced. So, as to what the above means…well, we know she's making moves…and is it possible that her endorsement of Kamala Harris the night before the VMAs (which was also the night of the first Harris-Trump presidential debate) was also laying the groundwork for the re-recorded album's release? One thing about Taylor “Childless Cat Lady” Swift is we have no idea what she's up to, really. She's playing 3-D chess, we barely understand checkers.

