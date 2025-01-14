How Taylor Swift Reacted to Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' Birth Announcement of Baby No. 3

The "Cruel Summer" singer offered her congratulations to her friends

Taylor Swift is supporting Brittany and Patrick Mahomes after they shared their big news!

On Monday, Jan. 13, the famous couple announced they welcomed their third baby together, daughter Golden Raye, on Sunday, Jan. 12.

The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo where they held their baby daughter's feet above a wooden sign that read her name. "•Golden Raye Mahomes• 1/12/25🎀✨," they wrote in the caption of their joint post.

Shortly after announcing the news, Swift, 35, liked Brittany's post, subtly offering her congratulations.

David Eulitt/Getty Taylor Swift with Brittany Mahomes and her son Bronze

In addition to Golden Raye, Brittany and Patrick are also parents to daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 2.

Back in July, Swift celebrated Brittany and Patrick's initial announcement that they were expecting their third baby together. The 14-time Grammy winner liked the couple’s collaborative Instagram post shortly after they announced their exciting news.

Later that fall, Brittany and Swift posed together at a Kansas City Chiefs game alongside Lyndsay Bell. Brittany smiled in the middle of her pals, while Swift sipped her drink and cradled her friend's bump on her left. To her right, Bell held a beer in one hand and touched Brittany's stomach with the other.

"Same girls, new bump🥹❤️," she sweetly captioned the post.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes

Patrick and Brittany began dating as teenagers when he was a sophomore and she was a junior at Whitehouse High School in Texas.

Following his Super Bowl ring ceremony in September 2020, Patrick proposed to Brittany in front of a floral wall with a neon light that read "Will You Marry Me?" Later that same month, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. Their daughter Sterling Skye was born in February 2021.

On March 12, 2022, Patrick and Brittany finally said "I do" after 10 years of dating during a private ceremony held in Maui, Hawaii.

Read the original article on People