Jan 7, 2024; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Sonja Flemming/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK ORG XMIT: USAT-745730 ORIG FILE ID: 2450438_1746b.JPG

Big news from the entertainment world! Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially engaged, as the actress and singer announced on social media.

Gomez showed off the ring on Instagram with a three-word caption: "forever begins now."

And of course Taylor Swift -- who's been close friends with Gomez for a long time -- had to give a shoutout in the comments section: "yes I will be the flower girl."

That's sweet and funny, because you'd presume she'd be a bridesmaid and not the flower girl. Good one, Taylor.

Here's the announcement and Swift's comment that lots of people enjoyed. Congrats to the couple!

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Taylor Swift reacts to Selena Gomez's engagement announcement with funny comment