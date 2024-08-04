Taylor Swift Records NBC Promo for Paris Olympics — Watch

Icons recognize icons, and Taylor Swift is no exception.

The pop singer recorded an NBC promo celebrating three of the biggest stars at the Paris Olympics: Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson and Katie Ledecky.

Over footage of the athletes set to the tune of her 1989 hit “Style,” Swift says, “Never be afraid to show them who you are — especially when the whole world is watching.”

She declares, “There’s no one way to be the best. No one way to inspire everyone else who will someday follow.”

Swift goes on to call the trio of athletes, “Three American stars. Three different visions of greatness.”

So far in Paris, Biles has grabbed gold in the individual all-around, vault and team finals; Richardson just snagged silver in the 100-meter dash; and Ledecky won the 800 and 1500-meter freestyle, took second in the 4×200-meter relay and got third in the 400-meter freestyle.

Swift has previously shown an appreciation for athletic greatness and has publicly supported Biles (who uses Swift’s Reputation song “…Ready for It?” in her floor routine) on social media. Ahead of the Olympic trials in June, the singer responded to a video of Biles’ routine saying, “Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho.”

Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho👏👏👏🥇🇺🇸❤️ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 29, 2024

The Paris Olympics are still underway and will to conclude on Sunday, Aug. 11. (Get full schedule and find out how to stream!)

Hit PLAY on the promo above to hear Swift celebrate the Olympic stars, then hit the comments with your thoughts!

