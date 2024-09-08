Taylor Swift Rejects Fall Trends at the US Open in a Summer Picnic Dress Under $300

While every celeb you know is starting to debut their fall 2024 wardrobe, Taylor Swift remains firmly in summer mode at the US Open with Travis Kelce.

One day after hitting up a friend's wedding in a cream linen Zimmerman dress and Christian Louboutin sandals, Swift stuck around New York City to make an appearance at the US Open wearing another retro-inspired picnic dress. She arrived at the men's singles final wearing a red and white linen dress by Reformation, which retails for $248 and also comes in two more shades.

Swift styled the gingham minidress with a pair of wooden block heels, black cat-eye sunglasses, and red lipstick, embracing a '50s pinup vibe that her boyfriend matched in a cream Gucci fit. The NFL player paired a white Gucci polo with a cream cardigan and shorts set, topping everything off with a striped bucket hat. Despite fruitless breakup rumors, the pair canoodled in their section looking like a couple of old-school Hollywood movie stars on vacation.

The NFL player has been leaning into his annual football season mustache by filling his wardrobe with vintage-inspired prints, knitwear, and accessories that exemplify the eclectic grandpa aesthetic. This particular look comes after Kelce went for a shortsleeved Vivienne Westood cardigan, loafers, and a suave slicked-back hairstyle as Swift's wedding plus one. The evening before that, his Brooklyn date night look featured a sleeveless cream knit, striped straight-leg trousers, and yet another pair of his favored classic footwear.

While Selena Gomez, Angelina Jolie, and Dakota Johnson made strong cases for pulling out my fall blazers, sweater dresses, and baggy jeans, Taylor Swift has me eyeing my light linen pieces with renewed appreciation. Which is good, because it's currently 102 degrees in Los Angeles.

