Taylor Swift reportedly to release debut novel

The Cruel Summer singer, who has just wrapped the European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, has previously spoken about the novel she wrote as a teenager. Titled A Girl Called Girl, the story is about a mum who wanted a son instead of a daughter. Taylor wrote it when she was 14. She trademarked the name and rights to the story around 10 years ago, but has now taken out a new trademark. This covers merchandise for the book, as well as audio versions.