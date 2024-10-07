Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead to root for Travis Kelce, Chiefs against Saints

In the end, it was Much Ado About Nothing.

All the talk about superstar singer Taylor Swift missing the last two Chiefs games (both on the road) and the blather about a breakup contract with boyfriend, Travis Kelce, proved to be nihility.

Swift, who is on a break from her Eras Tour, returned to Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs’ “Monday Night Football” game against the New Orleans Saints. Kelce, the Chiefs tight end, had told fans Saturday night at his Kelce Car Jam, that his main squeeze would be at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Here are photos and videos of Swift’s arrival on Monday night. She wore black boots and plaid dress.

Taylor Swift makes her return at the Chiefs vs. Saints football game! pic.twitter.com/7LLHHtEzAx — Taylor Swift Charts (@chartstswift) October 7, 2024

Taylor Swift stuns for today’s game. pic.twitter.com/YeViwrGjQ0 — Taylor Swift Charts (@chartstswift) October 7, 2024