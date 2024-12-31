Taylor Swift Rocks New $32,200 Cartier Watch at Friend Ashley Avignone's Birthday Party in N.Y.C.

This is the second ultra luxury gold watch the 'Karma' singer has been spotted in lately

Taylor Swift has seemingly added a new piece of jewelry to her collection: a Cartier watch worth over $32,000.

Swift’s friend and stylist, designer Ashley Avignone, posted a photo of herself with the Grammy winner on Sunday, Dec. 29 from a recent birthday dinner in New York City.

“Happy birthday to me, emphasis on the *happy* 😆,” Avignone captioned the post, which featured herself and Swift embracing in front of a rainbow birthday cake.

Astute style expert and Taylor Swift aficionado Sarah Chapelle was quick to note that the photo contained a tiny — but ultra glamorous — fashion detail: The gold Cartier watch.



ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Who Is Ashley Avignone? All About Taylor Swift's Best Friend and Super Bowl Companion

“A new watch has been added to Taylor’s (slowly) growing collection,” Chapelle wrote in a Monday, Dec. 30 post on Instagram, adding that the songwriter was also recently spotted in a yellow gold Louis Vuitton time piece on Nov. 10 at the Kansas City Chiefs game.

Jamie Squire/Getty Taylor Swift wears Louis Vuitton watch at Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 10, 2024

Chapelle also noted that while Swift has “upped her jewelry” game over the past year, experimenting with new styles and the “art of the stack” with necklaces, earrings and bracelets, watches are a decidedly new category of accessory for the star.

“In my memory, the only time I can recall Taylor coming close to watches is when they were formatted into different settings like, say, a vintage watch face restrung onto a necklace pendant,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve personally always admired the Cartier ‘Tank’ style (worn and loved by Princess Diana) so I’m excited to see Taylor wearing a Cartier piece here,” she continued, adding, “I look forward to seeing if this is a new category she’s set to add more pieces to.”

The Cartier Panthère medium diamond watch retails for $32,200 on the luxury jewelry retailer's website.

Related: Taylor Swift's Game Day Look Included This Exact $35 Top — Plus, Score Similar Blazers and Knee-High Boots

The rest of Taylor’s look for the evening entailed a long-sleeved flared corset dress by Fleur du Mal which retails for $475, a long black Simkai coat with white embellishments for $1,162 and black Christian Louboutin open-toed heels worth $1,095. She further accessorized the ensemble with a Stella McCartney Falabella crystal-fringed tote for $2,450, and De Beers earrings worth $36,000.00.



TheStewartofNY/GC Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in N.Y.C. on Dec. 28, 2024

The “Karma" singer — who was accompanied by boyfriend Travis Kelce — wore her hair in a chic blowout and brought everything together with her signature bold red lip.

ADVERTISEMENT

For his part, Kelce donned festive red pants with a red jacket paired with a white tee and green and white baseball hat. He topped off thee look with black lace-up boots.





Read the original article on People