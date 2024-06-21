Taylor Swift rocks Wembley - with boyfriend Travis in the crowd - as London enjoys Swiftie takeover

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans hailed her opening Wembley show “the best ever” as megastar mania took over London.

The American pop star played the first of three sold-out nights in the capital, with boyfriend Travis Kelce in the adoring crowd of 90,000 followers on Friday.

Swift, 34, will finish on Sunday night, before returning in August to play five more concerts.

Swifties have been converging at the venue since Tuesday, with some sleeping in tents or huddling in blankets as they queued overnight eager to soak up the atmosphere for the record-breaking Eras Tour.

Scores travelled from all over the world for the gig, with many dressing up in outfits inspired by her music videos.

The reimagined Tube map (TfL)

NFL star Travis Kelce was spotted at Wembley Stadium, in support of his girlfriend Taylor.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was joined by his recently retired Philadelphia Eagles brother Jason, who was seen exchanging friendship bracelets with fans in pictures shared online.

Jason appeared to proudly show off his arm full of bracelets to his wife Kylie Kelce, in a video circulating online.

Other stars at the performance included Bridgerton and Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan and British model Cara Delevingne. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife, Victoria, were also there.

As Swift mania gripped the capital, the Tube map has been “re-imagined” to celebrate her arrival.

One of her many costumes on the night (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Eleven London Underground lines have been replaced with her 11 studio albums.

The military band at Buckingham Palace also performed a rendition of Swift’s hit Shake It Off on Friday.

In a video on X, formerly Twitter, titled Changing of the Guard (Taylor’s Version), the official account of the Royal Family celebrated the singer-songwriter’s descending on the city.

Taylor Swift at Wembley (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

The band stood on the forecourt of the palace to play trumpets, saxophones and other wind instruments.

The post was accompanied by the caption: “Can’t stop, won’t stop groovin’.”

A report this week predicted the London concerts will boost the capital's economy by £300 million.

Around 640,000 fans set to attend the eight Wembley shows are estimated to spend an average of £471, according to the Great London Authority.

Lilly Gagata, 31, and her sister Shannie, 33, were among those already at the London stadium at 10am, travelling two hours from the Midlands despite not having a ticket for Friday’s performance.

The pair said they wanted to say they were there when Swift kicked off the run of gigs and also wanted to make sure they did not miss out on any merchandise, which may have sold out by the time they get to see the show in August.

Ms Gagata said: “While we’ve got tickets for August, we wanted to come here a little bit earlier to get the merch early, because when we come here in August we expect to get here quite early.

“So, we didn’t want the hassle of going back and forth while queuing for our place and then going to the merch stand.”

Fans waited outside Wembley for days to ensure the best spot (Charlotte Coney/PA Wire)

Shannie said: “Of course, we want to absorb all of the energy too, the first night in London is like nothing else, so it’s not to be missed.”

Also at the stadium were Lauren Robinson, 20, who had travelled from Cheshire, and her friend Grace Arnold, 24, who had travelled from the Wirral.

The pair said they knew they had to see the first night when the run of concerts was announced and were hoping for a London-themed surprise in her set.

Ms Robinson said: “Coming to the capital has got to be the best place to see the tour.”

Ms Arnold said: “We’re hoping she’ll announce Reputation or do a little secret song like London Boy.”

Ms Robinson responded: “It’s just, why wouldn’t you come here? It’s the best place to come and watch a concert really.

“I mean, look at everything London has done for it, it’s great, I don’t think you’d get that anywhere else, would you?”

Taylor will return to Wembley in August (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Long-distance friends Filip, travelled from Croatia, and Bailey, flew all the way from Florida.

Speaking about why they had come to London, Bailey: “I can’t wait to see Taylor, this is like the best show to go to.”

Filip added: “It feels special, dazzling and magic here.”

Meanwhile, friends Rachel and Yan travelled from Ipswich in Suffolk to see the show.

Rachel said: “We’re so excited to be here, I’m hoping to hear the OG (original) songs from the first album.”

Alongside wanting to hear tracks from Swift’s 2006 self-titled debut, they pair said they were particularly looking forward to hearing hits from her second 2008 album Fearless.

Doors opened at 4.30pm, before support act Paramore arrived on stage at 5.45pm. Swift began her set at 7.30pm.