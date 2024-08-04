Taylor Swift salutes Olympic stars Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson and Katie Ledecky in new video

Taylor Swift saluted Team USA stars Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Katie Ledecky in a new video for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 34-year-old singer narrated a promo for the NBC Primetime Olympics which aired on August 3. Unsurprisingly, the ad featured one of Swift’s hit songs, “Style,” from her re-released album, 1989.

The video included shots from this year’s Games including Biles on the mat and Richardson on the track. “Never be afraid to show them who you are,” Swift says in a voiceover. “Especially when the whole world is watching.”

The promo also featured a video of Ledecky diving into a swimming pool during an Olympic event.

“Because there’s no one way to be the best. No one way to inspire everyone else who will someday follow,” Swift continued.

The promo went on to pay tribute to the American athletes with one shot of Biles waving at the crowd, after doing an impressive flip on the mat, and another of Richardson giving a fan a high-five.

“You do what you love. You love what you do,” Swift said. Her song went on to play, with her singing: “We never go out of style.”

Swift’s moving message then referenced her song, as she said: “Believe in your style. Whatever it is.”

The video continued with shots of Ledecky cheering in the pool, Biles smiling on the mat, and Richardson showing off her long, painted nails for the camera. The Grammy-Award winner then gave a sweet shout-out to each of these Olympians.

“Katie, Sha’Carri, and Simone, three American stars, three different visions of greatness,” she said.

This isn’t the first time that Swift has honored US Olympians, and has close ties with Biles. During the 2024 US Olympic Gymnastic Trials on June 27, Biles competed in the qualifiers with an incredible floor routine set to Swift’s 2017 song: “...Ready For It?”

Taylor Swift performs onstage during Eras Tour at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on July 5 (Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana)

On June 29, Swift responded to the gymnastics legend by reposting a video of her floor routine to X. “Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho,” Swift posted.

After Biles withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021, due to her mental health, Swift showed her support in a moving video tribute for the gymnast. As the singer narrated the clip, set to her 2020 song “This Is Me Trying,” she acknowledged the public scrutiny that Biles faced.

“What do we want from our heroes? What do we expect of them? What do we need from them? What happens when they surprise us?” Swift said. “When you have the attention of the world, everything you do takes on a bigger meaning. It can be a heavy burden. It can be a chance to change everything.”

Biles responded to the message from Swift on X at the time, writing: “I’m crying. How special. I love you Taylor Swift.”

The singer then replied: “I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you.”