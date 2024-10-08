Taylor Swift Serves Sexy Cheerleader in Plaid Mini and Face Glitter to Support Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game

Swift arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a Vivienne Westwood ensemble to support her NFL star boyfriend

Cooper Neill/Getty Taylor Swift in September 2023

Travis Kelce has his lucky charm in his corner as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New Orleans Saints.

His girlfriend, Taylor Swift, showed up to the Monday Night Football game on Monday, Oct. 7 dressed to impress in a red and brown plaid mini dress and handbag by Vivienne Westwood. She also sported a pair of chunky leather boots.

The superstar singer accessorized with spaceship earrings, her signature red lip and glitter freckles for the night out, bringing along her father Scott Swift for the NFL matchup.

Swift, 34, who is on a break from her busy Eras Tour schedule, is back in action as Kelce's No. 1 cheerleader on the sidelines after skipping a few weeks of games.



On Saturday, Oct. 5, — Kelce's birthday — the NFL star gushed to the crowd at his annual Kelce Car Jam that while Swift wasn't at the weekend event, she would be coming to town for the game against the Saints.

Gotham/GC Images Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the US Open

For his Thursday, Sept. 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Grammy winner turned heads in a corseted denim Versace crop top and relaxed jean shorts paired with red thigh-high Giuseppe Zanotti patent leather boots.

Related: Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift's Sweet Shoutout to Him in Her VMAs Acceptance Speech

Swift paired the sexy look with an oval necklace and gold jewelry, including Three Stories Jewelry's Single Classic Diamond Huggie Hoops with Single Long Love Explosion Starburst Charms, EF Collection Diamond Mini Huggie & Prong Set Chain Stud Earrings and a Retrouvai Cushion Ruby Impetus Interlocking Puzzle Ring.

David Eulitt/Getty Taylor Swift arrives ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs versus Baltimore Ravens game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024

She wore a black Louis Vuitton purse with gold embellishments to top off the look.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

After the Chiefs scored a 27-20 victory against the Ravens, she and her beau headed to Prime Social with some of his teammates.

The pair then jetted off to New York for a few days, where they hit up the Brooklyn pizza hotspot Lucali for a dinner date, attended Karen Elson and Lee Foster's star-studded wedding and went to the US Open final with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Related: Taylor Swift Said She Wanted a Boyfriend Whose 'Comfort Level with Fame' Matched Hers in Resurfaced 2011 Interview

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Taylor Swift attends NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 15, 2024

A few days later, Swift was spotted watching the Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a chic oversize vintage '90s Chiefs T-shirt worn as a dress and paired with black thigh-high leather-heeled Giuseppe Zanotti boots — the same as the ones she wore to the first game, just in a different color!

The musician paired the look with a $5,,700 Louis Vuitton Coussin BB-style woven purse, a Melinda Maria chain necklace, an Effy ruby-and-diamond ring, and a Shahla Karimi diamond ring.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Swift proved to be a good luck charm again, as the Chiefs' Sunday, Sept. 15 game ended with a 26 - 25 victory. And though Swift wasn't in attendance for the Chiefs games against the Falcons on Sept. 22 or the Charger on Sept. 29, the team still snagged a victory on both occasions.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.