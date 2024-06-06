Taylor Swift Shares Impassioned Reaction After Lady Gaga Uses Her Lyrics To Deny Pregnancy Rumours

Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga Andre Dias Nobre/Getty/Kevin Mazur

Taylor Swift has sounded off in the comments after Lady Gaga used one of the Shake It Off singer’s song lyrics to help set the record straight amid rumours that she is pregnant.

Earlier this week, Gaga responded to speculation from some fans that she was expecting with a TikTok video, in which she insisted she was “not pregnant – just down bad cryin’ at the gym”.

For those who’ve still not listened to The Tortured Poets Department, this was a reference to Taylor’s song Down Bad, with the woman herself weighing in on Wednesday when she commented on Gaga’s video.

“Can we all agree that it’s invasive and irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body?” she wrote, adding: “Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation and neither does any woman.”

Gaga also seized the opportunity to make a political statement, ending her video with a call for her fans to register to vote in the upcoming US presidential election.

The next US election is set to take place in November, with current president Joe Biden running for re-election alongside his predecessor Donald Trump.

Gaga has previously shared strong words in opposition of Trump, telling attendees at a political rally back in 2020 to “vote like your life depends on it, or vote like your children’s lives depends on it, because they do”.

The Grammy winner encouraged people to lend their support to Biden instead, and went on to perform an impassioned rendition of The Star Spangled Banner at his inauguration in 2021.

