Taylor Swift Shares Love Letter To Portugal: “I Left My Heart In Lisbon” As Eras Tour Sweeps On

Taylor Swift has left the building. In Portugal anyway – but it seems the European country and its capital has left its mark on the record-breaking star.

After wrapping her second and final concert there Sunday evening, Swift took to Instagram to pen a loving thankyou note to Lisbon and its audience, writing:

“It’s official, I left my [heart] in Lisbon. My first time in Portugal and you all made me feel like I was right at home.

“I’ll seriously never forget the way you treated us, the overwhelming love and passion and hands in the air and dancing and how you screamed every lyric!! Muito obrigada.”

And in a video on X (formerly Twitter), Taylor referred to her previous music eras, naming her albums Red, Fearless, and Speak Now, which she toured throughout the world:

“And during the course of those tours… we made so many fun memories, but the one thing that I wish I would have done differently is I wish I could have brought every one of those tours to come see you in Lisbon.

“I have to say, I’ve just never seen a crowd like this in my life. There have been moments in this show already where I like, forget what I’m supposed to do next or what I’m supposed to say because I’m just so distracted by how much fun you’re having and how you’re performing in the audience. I love this.”

However, before her Portuguese fans think they’re too special, they might want to read Swift’s similarly gushing tribute to Swden after her tour travelled there last week.

“’Stockholm!!!! Thank you for being the most generous, excitable, magical crowds, and for breaking the all time attendance record for the stadium all 3 nights.

“Can’t believe this was our first time playing in Sweden – but it won’t be our last…”

Swift will now take the record-breaking tour onto Madrid, then Lyon in France this week, before arriving in the UK on Jun 7.

