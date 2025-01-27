Taylor Swift shares tearful kiss with Travis Kelce as Kansas City Chiefs reach the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift had an emotional celebration with Travis Kelce after he and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, secured their place at the 2025 Super Bowl.

The singer, 35, looked tearful as she kissed and hugged the NFL star, 35, after the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 32-39 at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday night.

The megastar beamed and cheered as she reunited with her boyfriend on the field, wrapping her arms around him as confetti exploded all around them.

Swift watched the game with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, her brother Austin, Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany.

She also congratulated Chiefs coach, Andy Reid, on the victory.

The latest win puts the Chiefs just one win away from becoming the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

The couple shared an emotional kiss after the Chiefs secured their win at the Super Bowl (Getty Images)

Swift looked tearful as she cuddled up to her boyfriend (Getty Images)

The popstar cradled her boyfriend’s face after the victory (Getty Images)

Kelce will take on his brother, Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9.

The event will be especially poignant after the terrorist attack in the US city on Year’s Eve that killed 10 people and injured 35.

It is also coming only a few weeks after the second inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Swift and Kelce began dating in the summer of 2023 and the Midnights singer has supported the athlete at many of his Chiefs games.

While Kelce has enjoyed a phenomenal sporting high this year, Swift has brought in her own success in the music industry.

The popstar had the best selling album of 2024 in the UK.

They cheered as confetti rained down on the football field (Getty Images)

Swift supported from the sidelines alongside Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany (Getty Images)

She came first in the list of the biggest albums of 2024, which was compiled from Official Charts Company data, with her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department.

However, she did not feature in the top 10 biggest selling singles of this year, despite the success of her track Fortnight, featuring Post Malone.

The rest of the top 10 albums of 2024 saw Canadian singer The Weeknd’s 2021 compilation album The Highlights continue to go strong, coming in at number two.

At number three was American singer Sabrina Carpenter’s sixth album Short n’ Sweet, while Noah Kahan’s record Stick Season made it to number four, and fellow US singer Billie Eilish reached number five with her third studio album Hit Me Hard And Soft.