Taylor Swift Shares Tribute To Victims Of Southport Stabbings: 'I'm Just Completely In Shock'

Taylor Swift has said she is “completely in shock” after a stabbing at a dance class themed around the pop star’s music left three children dead and eight others in critical condition.

A knifeman attacked a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance class in Southport on Monday, with police confirming (via Sky News) that two girls died yesterday aged six and seven years, while a third – a nine-year-old girl – died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds during the attack, with five of them still in critical condition.

Two adults are also in a critical condition after being injured during the incident.

A 17-year-old boy has since been arrested and a knife has been seized in connection to the attack.

Taylor has since shared a tribute to her Instagram Story, writing that the “horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously”.

“I’m just completely in shock,” the Grammy-winner added. “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Taylor Swift shared a tribute to the stabbing victims on her Instagram Story Taylor Swift/Instagram

The pop singer’s response comes after King Charles and Queen Camilla said in a statement that they were “profoundly shocked” by the “utterly horrific incident”.

In another statement shared to X, the Prince and Princess Of Wales wrote: “As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through.

“We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack.”

Thank you also to the emergency… — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 29, 2024

They concluded: “Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most.”

According to police, the suspect is from the Lancashire village of Banks, but was born in Cardiff. The motive for the attack is still unclear.

