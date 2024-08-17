Taylor Swift Sings Fan-Favorite “Reputation ”Track for First Time During Eras Tour: ‘You Deserve Something of This Caliber’

Swift performed “I Did Something Bad” as a surprise song at her sixth London show this year

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift in August 2024

Taylor Swift did “something bad” — and it just felt so good for Swifties!

On Saturday, Aug. 17, the 34-year-old pop star surprised the crowd during her sixth Eras Tour show at London's Wembley Stadium this year by performing an unexpected Reputation track: ”I Did Something Bad.“

“So I'm going to do a song I've never done on the tour that's one of my favorite songs ever just because you're that awesome and you deserve something of this caliber,” the 14-time Grammy winner can be heard saying in a fan-captured video posted to TikTok.

With a guitar in hand, she also said it's “such a dream to perform for a crowd like this, especially when there’s 92,000 of you.”

The song choice riled fans up because they are hoping Swift announces Reputation (Taylor's Version), the re-recorded version of her 2017 album, before her run of London shows is over on Tuesday, Aug. 20.



Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift in August 2024

For the piano segment of the secret songs on Saturday, Swift treated fans to a mashup of "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys" from The Tortured Poets Department along with "coney island" from evermore.

Swift sang the former in Paris in May, while "coney island" was part of her set lists in Atlanta last April and Australia in February.

On the first night of her return to London on Aug. 15, Swift seemingly paid tribute to her boyfriend Travis Kelce when she performed a mashup of "King of My Heart" and "The Alchemy" on the piano for the secret songs segment of her performance. Fans have long believed "The Alchemy" is about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

But she had one more surprise in store. After she told fans she was "trying to chill out the whole rest of the night," she brought out Ed Sheeran, whom she introduced as her "second brother."

"Every time I am doing the Red part of this show, I think about the memories that we've made. And now he is someone who plays Wembley, like every week — this is like regular for him and he works so hard," she told the crowd.

"He's on tour right now and he's probably so tired but he wanted to come and play for you and do this for all of us so give it up for Ed Sheeran!"

Together, they performed a duet two of their songs — "Everything Has Changed" and "End Game" — plus Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud."

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift in August 2024

The "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer first performed a string of shows in London in June. At the time, she got a backstage visit from Prince William and his two eldest children — Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Meanwhile, Kelce, 34, also made his Eras Tour debut on the Wembley stage for a costume change during the Tortured Poets Department segment of the show.

Her shows in London mark the first time she returned to the stage after three shows were canceled in Vienna, Austria, following an alleged terror plot targeting her shows.

After her run at Wembley Stadium, which has two more shows on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20, Swift will take a break before returning to tour for her November and December dates in Canada and the United States.



