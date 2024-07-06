Taylor Swift sings love mashup for Travis Kelce in Amsterdam during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift wrapped up her final night in Amsterdam singing two never-before-performed-live songs on the Eras Tour, including a love mashup for her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

"I can't believe this but I haven't played this song yet on the Eras Tour so that's fun," she said holding her guitar for the jam-packed crowd inside the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Her pink dress cascaded to the stage and she strummed her guitar. "Hit the ground, hit the ground, oh, oh," she sang and fans cheered as they recognized the first line from "Sweeter Than Fiction." The bonus track from "1989 (Taylor's Version)" was written for the 2013 movie One Chance.

Swift has played every song during the Eras Tour from her albums "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," "1989 (Taylor's Version)," "Folklore" and "Midnights.

She then mashed in "Holy Ground" from "Red (Taylor's Version)."

Taylor performing Sweeter Than Fiction tonight #AmsterdamTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/Bzi8rAceZv — Taylor Swift Edits (@TSwiftEdits_13) July 6, 2024

'I'll be 87, you'll be 89'

"Okay so you get bonus points if you know the words to this one," Swift said sitting down at the piano, "because it's from my first album and I've never performed it on the Eras Tour."

With Kelce cheering from a suite, she sang "Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)" which has the line "I'll be eighty-seven, you'll be eighty-nine, I'll still look at you like the stars that shine in the sky, oh, my, my, my."

This is significant, because as a teenager in Nashville, Swift wrote a song with the numbers 87 and 89. Kelce's jersey number is 87 and 1989 is one of her albums.

If that wasn't a clear enough love message for the Kansas City tight end, she mashed in "So High School" -- a song from "The Tortured Poets Department" that she wrote about him -- and "Everything Has Changed," a love song from "Red (Taylor's Version)."

📹 | Taylor singing “Mary's Song" x “So High School” x “Everything Has Changed” #AmsterdamTSTheErasTour



pic.twitter.com/pqZzlWy1lP — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) July 6, 2024

Almost one year ago on July 8, Kelce attended the Eras Tour in Kansas City. He had a friendship bracelet with his number on it and a dream to get it to Swift. Since then, everything has changed.

The singer-songwriter has 22 more shows left in Europe. She will have a two month break and head to North America in the fall.

Don't miss any Taylor Swift news; sign up for the free, weekly newsletter This Swift Beat.

Follow Taylor Swift reporter Bryan West on Instagram, TikTok and X as @BryanWestTV.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Taylor Swift sings love mashup for Travis Kelce at Amsterdam Eras Tour