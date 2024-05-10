Yes, Taylor Swift Just Snuck a Cute Dance Reference to a Chiefs Game Tradition in Her New Eras Tour Set

A new aspect of Swift's set points to a song she danced to during a Kansas City game earlier in 2024

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performs during the Eras Tour at La Defense in Paris on May 9

Taylor Swift has officially brought one of Travis Kelce and Chiefs Kingdom’s beloved traditions to the Eras Tour!



The singer, 34, kicked off the European leg of her iconic stadium tour on Thursday, May 9, at París La Défense Arena in France. Swift surprised fans on the first night of her four-show run in Paris with plenty of changes, including an updated setlist with hits from her new album The Tortured Poets Department, released April 19, and gorgeous new outfits.



Fans anticipated new changes to the existing set list and predicted that the "Fortnight" singer would accommodate songs from the new album.

While many were sad to see favorite tracks like “Tolerate It” and “The Archer” removed from the show, others were delighted to see the new set for Tortured Poets Department — and plenty of sweet references to her boyfriend, Kelce, 34.

As captured by concertgoers on TikTok, during the song "So High School," Swift and her dancers sat on bleachers-like steps and danced. At one point, the group broke into a leaning dance move that looked suspiciously like the "swag surf."

Swift was spotted at many Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium (and on the road) last year and in early 2024 to support tight end Kelce. The pop songstress was often seated in a box, cheering Kelce and his teammates on and bringing friends like Blake Lively and Ice Spice to join her.

During the Chiefs game against the Miami Dolphins on January 13, F.L.Y’s “Swag Surfin’” started to play and Swift took part in the Chiefs' tradition of dancing to the song. She was joined by pal Brittany Mahomes, who is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, and Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, swaying from side to side.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

In a January episode of Kelce's podcast with his brother, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, he shared that the song has been the Chiefs' go-to hype song since he joined the team in 2013.

The hip-hop group Fast Life Yungstaz also shouted out Swift in February after streams of the track went up 700% following a clip of Swift "Swag Surfin'" going viral.



Incorporating the "Swag Surfin'" dance move was just one way that Swift played tribute to Kelce and incorporated her new album into her lengthy tour. Concertgoers also spotted the Chiefs colors — red and gold — throughout the Eras show.

Read the original article on People.