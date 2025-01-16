Taylor Swift Speaks Out About 'Heartbreaking' L.A. Fires, Encourages Fans to Donate: 'So Much Suffering, Loss and Destruction'

Swift also highlighted "many amazing organizations and groups banding together to help these communities rebuild"

Taylor Swift is helping those in need amid the Los Angeles fires devastating California.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, the 14-time Grammy winner, 35, donated to several organizations helping those affected by the blazes, including the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

"The fires in California have devastated so many families, and it's been heartbreaking to see the stories unfold. So much suffering, loss, and destruction," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"As many people embark on some of the most challenging times of their lives, there are also many amazing organizations and groups banding together to help these communities rebuild."

Taylor Swift/Instagram Taylor Swift/Instagram Stories

Swift then listed and tagged organizations she's donated to, adding: "If you feel compelled or able to donate, please do."

ADVERTISEMENT

211 LA, the California Community Foundation Relief, Direct Relief, the Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation, the Los Angeles Unified School Distract Education Foundation Emergency Relief Fund, MusiCares and the Pasadena Educational Foundation Eaton Fires Response Fund were also groups Swift contributed to.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Taylor Swift in 2024

Related: Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 to Family of Woman Killed at Super Bowl Parade: 'My Deepest Sympathies'

Swift is no stranger to helping those in need. In October, she donated $5 million for Hurricane Helene and Milton relief.

"We're incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricane Helene and Milton relief efforts. This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms," the CEO of Feeding America, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, said in a statement on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In December 2023, she gave $1 to Tenn. residents following a deadly tornado to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund at the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Throughout her Eras Tour, Swift also donated to food banks in cities such as Detroit, Tampa and Glendale, Ariz. as well as the United Kingdom.

Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift in 2024

Related: Taylor Swift Gave a Whopping $197 Million in Bonuses to Eras Tour Performers, Crew on Top of Their Salaries (Exclusive)

The Los Angeles fires began on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and have grown due to strong winds and dry vegetation. They have sent tens of thousands of residents evacuating for safety as the fires spread acres and destroyed thousands of buildings and homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of Thursday, Jan. 16, there have been 25 fatalities confirmed by the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner.

Click here to learn more about how to help the victims of the L.A. fires.

Read the original article on People