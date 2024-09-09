Taylor Swift Steps Out in Chic Gucci Mini Dress for Date Night with Travis Kelce in New York City

Swift and Kelce held hands as they went out for dinner in New York City on Sunday, Sept. 8

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exit their dinner in New York City

Taylor Swift is stepping out in style!

On Sunday, Sept. 8, the music superstar, 34, was snapped walking hand in hand with boyfriend Travis Kelce, 34, in New York City wearing a chic Gucci mini dress.

Letting her hair down, Swift carried a small black purse while she accessorized with a necklace, earrings, bracelet and finger rings.

Kelce, 34, looked equally sharp in a patterned white and black short-sleeved sweater. The Kansas City tight end paired the top with black baggy pants and a matching baseball cap.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift leave their date night in New York City

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Look Smitten as He Guides Her in Viral Post-Wedding Video: 'She's So Loved'

The outing comes after the duo spent time with Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes at the US Open during the men’s singles final earlier in the day.

Swift and Brittany, 29, appeared to shut down rumors of a rift between themselves by hugging each other in the stands. It came after multiple outlets reported that the pair sat in separate suites during the Chiefs' opening game for the 2024-2025 season on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Continue Their Whirlwind N.Y.C. Weekend with Surprise Appearance at US Open

Al Bello/Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Swift and Mahomes were also spotted taking a group photo with their partners at Arthur Ashe Stadium, with the "August" singer wearing a red and white gingham sundress and cat-eye sunglasses and Kelce a cream-colored ensemble with a Gucci bucket hat.

Continuing the Gucci theme, Brittany wore a Gucci outfit with sunglasses, while her husband, 28, sported a black Prada zip-up shirt.

On Saturday, Sept. 7 Swift and Kelce were also spotted attending a friend's wedding in New York City.

The singer sported a cream Zimmermann Halliday Scallop Midi Dress and the "TNT" friendship bracelet that the Super Bowl champion reportedly had custom-made for her.

Wearing a matching bracelet, Kelce wore an all-black ensemble while slicking his hair back.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.