Taylor Swift Struggles Through Tears While Speaking to Fans at Final Toronto Eras Tour Performance: 'It's Not Even the Last Show'

The 14-time Grammy winner, who performed six sold-out shows at Rogers Centre, will now head to Vancouver to end her tour

Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performs in Toronto on Nov. 14

Taylor Swift is getting emotional as her continents-spanning Eras Tour approaches its end.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, the pop songstress, 34, teared up onstage as she received a standing ovation during her performance of "Champagne Problems" at her last show in Toronto.

In a video posted by a fan on TikTok, Swift told fans from the stage of Rogers Centre, “Toronto, we're at the very end of this tour so you doing that, you have no idea how much it means to me and to my ...," she then appeared to get very emotional and turned away from the crowd for a moment before looking back as they cheered.

The “Fortnight” singer continued, ". . . This tour . . . I don’t even know what I’m saying anymore. That was . . . uh, I’m just having a bit of a moment so . . .” Swift then paused as she got emotional again and wiped tears from her face while the crowd continued to cheer.

“It’s not even the last show!” Swift joked while laughing, before continuing. “My band, my crew, all of my fellow performers, we have put so much of our lives into this. And you’ve put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and to giving us that moment that we will never forget."

Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performs in Toronto on Nov. 14

“We’ve loved our time in Toronto, it's been so amazing,” Swift added before stopping again and tearing up. She wiped her eyes a second time as fans cheered more loudly.

“I love you guys. Thanks so much for that,” she concluded.

The singer, putting on her sixth and final sold-out Eras Tour show on Saturday, received the minutes-long standing ovation after the fan-favorite evermore track.

Swift later performed two surprise acoustic mashups during the secret songs segment of her career-spanning 45-song setlist.

Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Swift performing in Toronto on Nov. 14

The 14-time Grammy winner delivered an acoustic guitar mashup of “Sparks Fly” and “Message in a Bottle,” followed by an acoustic piano mashup of “You’re Losing Me" and “How Did It End."



In footage posted on social media from Saturday's concert, Travis Kelce's father Ed was spotted attending the show and trading friendship bracelets with fans in the arena. During the concert, he was also filmed standing next to Swift's mom Andrea Swift in the VIP section.

The sighting of Travis' dad at the show comes as he and Swift have been dating for over a year.

Ahead of the singer starting her Toronto concert blitz on Nov. 14, Canada welcomed the superstar with open arms.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Swift concludes her Eras Tour in December (pictured in August 2023)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau even shared a Reputation-inspired welcome message on X (formerly Twitter).

“We’re ready for you, @taylorswift13. Good choice wrapping the Eras Tour in Canada. Has this always been your endgame? #TorontoVancouver,” Trudeau wrote, referencing Swift’s “...Ready For It?” and “End Game.”

Meanwhile, Rogers Centre wrapped the stadium with a giant Eras Tour friendship bracelet that was ceremoniously passed on from the last two Eras Tour venues in Indianapolis and New Orleans.

Swift will end the Eras Tour, which started in March 2023, with three final shows in Vancouver on Dec. 6, 7 and 8.

