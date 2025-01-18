Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce During Kansas City Chiefs Playoff Game Ahead of 2025 Super Bowl

This is the first NFL game the "Cruel Summer" singer has attended since December 2024

When it comes to an action-packed Kansas City Chiefs' playoff season, Taylor Swift is ready for it.

The 14-time Grammy winner, 35, attended the Saturday, Jan. 18 NFL playoff game, where her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are taking on the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift was captured arriving at the matchup in an oversized black and white coat, which she paired with all-black Chanel attire underneath, according to fan footage shared on X.

The star kept her hair down in long waves, as she rocked her signature red lip.

Swift was joined by her mom, Andrea Swift, and dad, Scott Swift. Brother Austin Swift was there as well.

Perry Knotts/AP Photo Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Jan. 18.

The Chiefs are currently 14-1 this season, having only lost to the Buffalo Bills in November. They're on the chase for a three-peat Super Bowl Championship after winning in 2023 and 2024.

The Jan. 18 game marks the first that Swift has attended since Dec. 21 — which was also against the Texans. Her mom, Andrea Swift, joined her to see the Chiefs defeat the team 27-19.

Along with the Chiefs-Texans game this weekend, the Washington Commanders will face the Detroit Lions at their Ford Field on Jan. 18.

On Sunday, Jan. 19, the Los Angeles Rams will play the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Penn. Later that evening, the Baltimore Ravens will take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Jamie Squire/Getty Taylor Swift in January 2024

Kelce, 35, confirmed that Swift would be at the Jan. 18 game while on The Pat McAfee Show. "Is there going to be an aura in that place, a little bit extra? You know what we're talking about," the host teased without mentioning the "Cruel Summer" singer by name.

"Oh yeah, you know it, baby," Kelce said during the Jan. 13 episode. "It's playoff football, man."



McAfee, 37, also mentioned that Swift's got a solid track record for attending Chiefs' games. Of the 20 she's attended, Kelce's team only lost three games.

"She rolls into that stadium, I just want to let you know what live bettors do. They see her walk into that stadium and immediately open the phone, like, 'Yup, Chiefs are about to win.' That is just literally the feel," McAfee said.



