Taylor Swift’s surprising amount of screen time at Super Bowl has been revealed

An NFL enthusiast took the time to tally up Taylor Swift's appearances during CBS's coverage of Sunday's Super Bowl, and the results are surprising.

Reddit user u/JPAnalyst clocked Swift on screen 12 times during the epic showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, which ran for a four hours and eight minutes.

In total, Swift graced the screen for a mere 54 seconds, less than a minute, making up only 0.36 percent of the entire broadcast. While some users estimated her screen time at 53 seconds, it's clear she wasn't the overwhelming presence some were expecting.

Even though Swift's screen time was relatively brief, any exposure during the high-profile event can be lucrative.

Her roughly 50 seconds of airtime would have been valued at a whopping $12.4 million if she had opted to purchase advertising space. To put this in perspective, Business Insider reports that a 30-second ad slot during the Super Bowl commands an astonishing $7 million.

Other noteworthy moments from the broadcast included 27 seconds of footage showcasing Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, 23 seconds of the flashy Sphere, and 22 seconds of Post Malone enjoying a Bud Light in the stands.

Swift sent the internet ablaze when she was spotted downing a drink before slamming it down during the Super Bowl.

A video circulated online shows the 34-year-old star chugging a drink while watching boyfriend Travis Kelce play at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

When finished, she then slams down the drink enthusiastically.

The clip was shown on screens during the thrilling match on Sunday night - and is now going viral online.

The Chiefs became the first back-to-back Super Bowl winners for 19 years with a 25-22 overtime success against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

As the team were confirmed winners, Swift joined boyfriend Travis Kelce on the pitch - hugging and kissing her boyfriend of under a year in celebration of their historic win.

Taylor Swift just chugged a beer when she was shown on the video board at the Super Bowl . pic.twitter.com/LPn55wWDBc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 12, 2024

The pop superstar had made a mad dash from Japan, where she’d played at the Tokyo Dome as part of her Eras Tour, to get to Las Vegas in time to watch match.

Despite the potential jeopardy, Swift arrived at the stadium in good time in an all-black outfit with a red jacket draped over her shoulder. She was joined by actress Blake Lively, rapper Ice Spice and her mother Andrea Swift in the stands.

During the match, the Shake It Off singer was seen talking to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, while Kelce’s mother Donna was also sitting in the box and his brother Jason opted for Chiefs-themed overalls.

Swift was one of a number of celebrities to watch the match - with Beyonce and Jay-Z, Gwen Stefani, Lana Del Rey and Justin Bieber among the stars in the crowd.

Rapper Jay-Z took pictures of his daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi on the pitch before the game kicked off and he took his seat beside wife Beyonce.

Actor and long-time Kansas City Chiefs fan Paul Rudd appeared on the field sporting a moustache, alongside his teenage son Jack Rudd, while singer Luke Combs, actor Mark Wahlberg and basketball players LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal also appeared.

Pop star Bieber, who had been rumoured to appear as a guest singer during the half-time show, and his model wife Hailey were filmed dancing during Usher’s half-time performance.

Swift’s romance with Kelce has been credited with generating greater global interest in the game, particularly among women.

Last month, photographs of the couple kissing went viral as Swift celebrated on the field after the Chiefs triumphed over the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 at the MT Bank Stadium in Baltimore to reach the Super Bowl.