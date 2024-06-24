Taylor Swift Swallows a Bug — Again — While Singing and Asks Crowd for Help at 3rd London Eras Tour Show

“I swallowed a bug, can you sing?” Swift asked the audience during ‘All Too Well’ in Wembley Stadium

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour on June 23, 2024

Taylor Swift knows the feeling of swallowing a bug onstage all too well.

On Sunday, June 23, while performing the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” at her third Eras Tour show in London, the 34-year-old superstar accidentally inhaled a bug.

As Swift sang, “And forget why I needed to,” she began coughing, then asked the Wembley Stadium crowd, "I swallowed a bug, can you sing?"

The blunder, captured on by video by TikTok user alexaelizabethh, is the second time this tour Swift has swallowed a bug. During a stop in Chicago in December, Swift said, "Is there any chance none of you saw that?" She then joked that it was "delicious" and took the moment in stride.



Despite being bugged in the middle of her show again on Sunday, the show must go on, and Swift powered through the minor mishap.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Taylor Swift performs inside Wembley Stadium

The bug that Swift swallowed wasn't the only unexpected guest who came onstage. During her Tortured Poets Department set, boyfriend Travis Kelce joined her dancers to assist with a costume change.

Kelce carried her across the stage to help Swift switch into her "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" jacket and heels. Travis was all smiles during his surprise appearance, looking dapper in a top hat and jacket.

Gracie Abrams also joined Swift onstage during the surprise songs segment of the show to perform her new song "Us," which features Swift.



Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Travis Kelce made a surprise cameo onstage on June 23, 2024

Sunday's followed an eventful weekend in London. During her Friday concert, several famous faces showed up, including Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The royal family’s attendance doubled as a 42nd birthday celebration for Prince William.

The London shows were also a family affair in more ways than one.

Along with Kelce and the royal family, Travis’ brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, attended the show.

Kylie and Jason's Friday night appearance was the first time the Eras Tour. They were loaded with friendship bracelets, a tradition among Swift's fanbase. The beloved NFL couple looked grateful for the love from Swifties, who have embraced the Kelce family throughout Travis and the singer's relationship.

In a sweet moment captured on video by a fan at the concert, Jason, 36, is seen walking up to Kylie, 32, and excitedly showing off his new Swiftie stylings.



Shirlaine Forrest/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift on June 18, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales.

During the first show, Travis was spotted greeting Swift's dad, Scott Swift, as he made his way into the VIP section before Swift took the stage. Swift's mother, Andrea Swift, was also spotted in the reserved section as Travis arrived for the concert.

While it was Jason and Kylie's first show (and their second being the Saturday night performance), this isn’t the first time Travis was seen attending Swift's record-breaking world tour.

Travis previously went to Swift’s shows in Paris, Sydney, Kansas City and Buenos Aires, where the singer famously sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” as a nod to him. She sang those lyrics again in London.

Swift’s London shows follow her recent concert in Cardiff and her tour de force across Europe. The 14-time Grammy winner kicked off the European leg of the Eras Tour with a four-night stint in Paris in May — and on her last night in Paris, Travis supported her in the audience.

