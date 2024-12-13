Taylor Swift sweeps the board at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards
At a star-studded ceremony hosted by actor and comedian Michelle Buteau, the two-hour special honoured those who excelled in music this year according to Billboard's end-of-year charts. Swift picked up a total of 10 awards including Top Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Album, making her the most-awarded artist in the show's history. Performers Coldplay, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, Tyla, Seventeen, Stray Kids, Linkin Park and Fuerza Regida all took the stage during the event.