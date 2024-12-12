Taylor Swift Teases A Colorful Role In BFF Selena Gomez's Wedding

Taylor Swift is already thinking about Selena Gomez’s wedding day just hours after the “Only Murders in the Building” star announced her engagement to producer Benny Blanco on Wednesday.

Swift teased her plans after Gomez shared an Instagram carousel that included a snap of a shiny ring on her hand.

“Yes I will be the flower girl,” the pop superstar wrote in the comments.

Gomez has been friends with Swift for over a decade since they both dated members of the Jonas Brothers and, back in 2009, she revealed that she sought advice about love from the “Anti-Hero” singer.

“And what I love about Taylor is that she does believe in the whole love story and Prince Charming and soul mates. Because of her, I haven’t lost faith,” Gomez told Seventeen magazine at the time.

She’s repeatedly described Swift as oneofher best friends, as well, and told WSJ Magazine in 2020 that they “instantly clicked” when she first met her “girl.”

Swift echoed the sentiment.

“There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t say that in a basic way,” Swift told the magazine.

Gomez later added that the fellow singer has showed up for her in “ways that I would have never expected.”

“Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family,” Gomez said.

“It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world.”

BEVERLY HILLS - JANUARY 7: Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images) CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Gomez has attended several award shows with her friend and — along with her younger sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey — she’s supported her on her recently-concluded Eras Tour.

It’s unclear to what extent Gomez and Blanco have crossed paths with Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who liked an Instagram carousel of the couple shared by GQ back in January.

Blanco — who began dating Gomez in June 2023 — told SiriusXM in April that the couples hadn’t yet gone on a double date but revealed that he did run into Swift at Sushi Park, a Los Angeles restaurant that they’veallbeen spotted at.

