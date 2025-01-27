Taylor Swift Tells Brittany Mahomes 'You Kept Me So Calm' During Chiefs' Playoff Run as They Celebrate Super Bowl Berth

"My heart was in my throat," Swift said following the Chiefs winning the AFC Championship

Brittany Mahomes might've told Taylor Swift she needs to calm down during the NFL playoffs.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship win that clinched a spot in the Super Bowl, Swift, 35, and Brittany, 29, had a sweet conversation on the field about stressing during the postseason games.

Brittany was celebrating her husband, quarterback Patrick Mahomes' fifth trip to the Super Bowl, while the "Cruel Summer" singer was supporting tight end Travis Kelce.

A clip shared on X showed the 14-time Grammy winner embracing the mother-of-three while singing along to The Bee Gees' "Get Down Tonight" and complimenting each other's outfits.

David Eulitt/Getty Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce in 2025

"You kept me so calm the last couple weeks," Swift told Brittany while standing with Travis' mom Donna on the field. She added that she didn't know what to do and had Brittany texting her to tell her "it's gonna be okay."

In another part of the clip, Brittany reflected, "What a game."

Swift replied, "My heart was in my throat" — referencing the Chiefs victory against the Buffalo Bills.

"I was literally up there pumping, stressing" added Brittany, who gave birth to her third child earlier that month.



Jamie Squire/Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in 2025

Towards the end of the clip, Travis, 35, told his mom that he "owns New Orleans" (where the Super Bowl takes place this year) and planned on celebrating that night. "We'll be having a bunch of fun tonight," the football player added.

Following the trophy ceremony to celebrate the road to the Super Bowl, Travis embraced Swift on the field and shared a sweet moment to cap off the exciting game.

Brooke Sutton/Getty Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes in 2025

The Chiefs defeated the Bills 32-29 in a game that was tied up in the fourth quarter. A three-point field goal brought the Chiefs ahead to win the game.



On Sunday, Feb. 9, the Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans — which will be a rematch of the 2023 game.

