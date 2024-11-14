Taylor Swift Is "Thankful No One Was Hurt" After Travis Kelce's Home Was Burglarized

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were both the victims of home burglaries last month, news which was only reported this week.

According to TMZ, Travis' home was broken into on October 7—the same day as the Chiefs vs Saints game at Arrowhead Stadium, which Taylor Swift was in attendance for. The outlet reports that Taylor and Travis didn't spend the night in Travis' home that night, and instead stayed at a hotel. Apparently, $20,000 in cash was taken.

According to a Page Six source, the Grammy winner is “thankful that no one was hurt and that neither of them were home during the robberies."

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes opened up about the burglaries to reporters over the weekend, saying "Obviously, it’s frustrating, disappointing. I can't get into too many of the details because the investigation is still ongoing. But obviously it's something that you don’t want to happen to, really, anybody but obviously yourself. I can’t speak too much about the details of everything, just with the investigation going on. But I’m sure at some point that will be talked about."

FYI, Travis actually moved into his new home (which he dropped $6 million on) because of security concerns at his old place. Back in February, his brother Jason Kelce said on The Big Podcast With Shaq that Trav "had to completely move out of his house, right? People just saying by his house. I mean safety reasons. And the first day he moved into the new house, a gated community, somebody knocks on the back window of the house."

