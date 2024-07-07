Taylor Swift Thanks Amsterdam for '3 Magical Nights' of Eras Tour Shows: 'Sang Your Hearts Out'

Swift's stint in the Netherlands was full of love as her boyfriend Travis Kelce attended two of the shows

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Taylor Swift performs in Amsterdam on July 4, 2024

Taylor Swift is bidding Amsterdam farewell!

The "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer, 34, posted her farewell message to fans in the Netherlands' capital city on Instagram on Sunday, July 7, after wrapping up three Eras Tour shows at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

"Three magical nights in Amsterdam!! Thank you to everyone who came to those shows, sang your hearts out, and danced all night with us!" she captioned a carousel of photos taken at her shows from July 4 to July 6.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Taylor Swift performs in Amsterdam on July 4, 2024

She ended the sentimental caption with a nod to the next city on the Eras Tour: "See you 🔜 Zurich!"

Swift's tenure in Amsterdam was full of love. Her boyfriend Travis Kelce was at two of the performances — and she performed one of her most sentimental ballads — 2006's "Mary's Song" — for the first time in 16 years with Kelce, 34, in attendance.

It was part of a mashup of her song "So High School," which has lyrics about the Super Bowl champion, and the Red ballad "Everything Has Changed" about new love.

Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Taylor Swift sings in Amsterdam on July 5, 2024

Fans cheered extra loudly as she ended the mashup with the "Mary's Song" lyrics: "I'll by 87, you'll be 89 / I'll still look at you like the stars that shine / In the sky, oh my my my."

The words have a new meaning since her relationship with the NFL star began. Both Swift and Kelce were born in 1989 and his jersey number is 87. The performance appeared to make the Chiefs tight end emotional.

Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Taylor Swift performs on July 5, 2024

Adding to the love in the air during the third Eras Tour show in Amsterdam were the couple's friends, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. The high school sweethearts cuddled up close as Swift sang her hit "Lover" on Saturday night.

Swift will now travel to Zürich to play two shows on July 9 and 10 before heading to Milan for two shows on July 13 and 14.

She'll continue her European leg throughout July and August before returning to North America to wrap up the Eras Tour in October, November and December.



