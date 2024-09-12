Taylor Swift thanks 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce in a beautiful MTV VMAs speech showing how happy he makes her

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Taylor Swift accepts the the Video of the Year award (Presented by Burger King) for "Fortnight" on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV) ORG XMIT: 776194873 ORIG FILE ID: 2171433180

Pop star Taylor Swift won seven moon men on Wednesday night at the MTV Video Music Awards, entering a tie with Beyoncé as the most decorated artist in VMA history with 30.

Swift took home the title of Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Editing, Best Directing and Song of the Summer for "Fortnight" from The Tortured Poets Department, as well as Best Artist and Best Pop.

Although Swift's boyfriend -- Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce -- wasn't able to make the event because of football requirements, her beau of a year was there in spirit.

In accepting the final award of the night for "Fortnight" as Video of the Year, Swift described how one person would always be cheering for them when they finished a shot or scene from the video. "That one person was my boyfriend, Travis," the 14-time Grammy winner said to raucous applause from the crowd. "Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him."

🚨| Taylor Swift thanking Travis Kelce in her acceptance speech for "Video Of The Year" at the 2024 #VMAs!



"That one person was my boyfriend, Travis! Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic so I wanna thank him"



pic.twitter.com/0mjyT8gihO — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 12, 2024

Although we've heard Swift refer to Kelce as her boyfriend after changing the lyric to "Karma" to "karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me" at Eras Tour shows he attended, this is the first time she's done it publicly.

