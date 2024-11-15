Taylor Swift Thanks Fans for 'Embracing' “TTPD”, Says Grammys 2025 Noms Are 'Direct Reflection of the Passion'

Swift will perform nine shows in Canada before wrapping her Eras Tour on Dec. 8

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift in August 2023 in Glendale, Arizona

Taylor Swift is back and thanking her fans for their everlasting support.

On Thursday, Nov. 14, Swift, 34, took the stage at Toronto's Rogers Centre, where she reflected on her six nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards.

With one of the nominations being in the album of the year category for her work on The Tortured Poets Department — an award she's won four times already — Swift became the first woman to receive seven nominations in that category.

At the 2024 ceremony, while accepting the award for best pop vocal album, she announced plans for The Tortured Poets Department, her 11th studio album, which she said was a "really emotional" venture.

Related: Grammys 2025 Nominations: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter Among Top Nominees — See the Full List

"You guys did something so amazing over the course of the last few months," she told fans during Thursday's concert in a fan-captured video. "I just mean what you did with embracing The Tortured Poets Department, the album. It's truly blown my mind because its really emotional for me that this album, I wrote it during the Eras Tour."

"I wrote that album, made that album, all [while] trying to keep it a secret from you guys. And then [we] announced the album, and then we basically were, like, working really hard to secretly put together a new chapter in the Eras Tour of The Tortured Poets Department and we wanted to surprise you with it, and we did," she recalled.

After reflecting on the album's success on the charts, Swift added: "And the most recent thing that you did, because everything that happens is a direct reflection of the passion that you show, is you guys got this album nominated for six Grammys," she said. "It's so unbelievable, so thank you."

Related: Taylor Swift Makes History with 7 Album of the Year Grammy Nominations as TTPD Earns Nod for 2025 Ceremony

John Shearer/Getty Taylor Swift performing onstage on August 9, 2023

Before her string of shows in Canada, Swift wrapped her tour dates in the United States on Nov. 3 and used the opportunity to remind fans to vote on Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Couldn’t have asked for a more magical way to end our US shows on The Eras Tour. Just had the time of my life with 207,000 beautiful people in Indianapolis who showered us with so much love and excitement and joy,” she wrote, adding, “I know I’ll be looking back on this weekend and smiling because it was just like a dreamscape, all of it. Thank you to everyone who came out to see us on our last 3 American shows!!"