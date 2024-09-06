Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands After Chiefs' Season-Opener Win: See the Photos!

The couple were photographed walking hand-in-hand following the game at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 5

AP Photo/Ed Zurga Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hold hands at Arrowhead Stadium

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are stepping out!

On Thursday, Sept. 5, the couple were photographed holding hands as they left Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri following the Kansas City Chiefs win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Swift’s game day outfit consisted of a corseted denim Versace crop top, relaxed jean shorts and red thigh-high Giuseppe Zanotti boots, while Kelce, 34, changed into a matching white and orange gradient shirt and pants, which he teamed with a white vest, dark shades and cap.

Swift, 34, cheered on her man at the nail-biting game, which the Chiefs won 27-20 after Kelce spent much of the summer supporting her on her Eras Tour across Europe.

The pop superstar was seen watching the game with Travis’ dad Ed Kelce. The two were spotted seated next to each other in a box as they took in Travis’ NFL season debut and seen laughing together during NBC's broadcast as Travis warmed up on the field below.

David Eulitt/Getty Taylor Swift arrives at Arrowhead Stadium

Related: Travis Kelce Says He Doesn't Mind Being Taylor Swift's Arm Candy: 'It's the Life I Chose'

They were also snapped standing and watching the field below, as Ed smiled and Swift gave a thumbs-up to nearby fans.

Ahead of the game, the musician arrived on a golf cart and greeted fans as she made her way into the stadium. "Hello... how are you guys?" Swift said as she walked through the stadium carrying a black Louis Vuitton purse in a video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter).

Earlier that day, Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt told Today that while Swift's game day appearances are "always a little bit of a surprise," the "TV cameras will find her.”

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Cooper Neill/Getty Taylor Swift watches the game at Arrowhead Stadium

Related: Travis Kelce Confirms Taylor Swift Is Drafting Up Plays for Him: 'I Think She Was Just Curious About the Profession'

Her appearance came one day after a representative for Travis told PEOPLE that documents that surfaced online titled "Comprehensive Media Plan for Travis Kelce's Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift," are "entirely false and fabricated."

"These... were not created, issued or authorized by this agency," Full Scope, the company that runs Travis’ PR, said in a statement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Travis Kelce ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens game

The Reddit thread that contained the documents has been deleted and the NFL tight end’s PR team told PEOPLE they are working with the online platform's legal team "to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents."

Swift attended her first Chiefs game nearly a year ago on Sept. 24, 2023. She and Travis then confirmed their romance the following month when they stepped out holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.