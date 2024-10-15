Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Keep Things Cozy at Chilly Yankees vs. Guardians Playoff Game in N.Y.C.

The couple wore black baseball caps with black jackets as the temperature hovered around 50 degrees

Mike Stobe/Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Yankees Stadium in New York City on Oct. 14, 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are cozying up as temperatures cool down!

The couple enjoyed a date at Yankees Stadium on Monday, Oct. 14, for the first game of the MLB American League Championship between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

Swift, 34, and Kelce, 35, matched in black. Both sported baseball caps, with the NFL player’s hat emblazoned with “Midnight Rodeo” and the 14-time Grammy winner’s hat being logo-less. They also wore black jackets as the temperature hovered around 50 degrees.

A sportscaster during the game’s broadcast could be heard saying, “Taylor Swift here with big Cleveland fan Travis Kelce.”



Mike Stobe/Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Yankees Stadium on Oct. 14, 2024

The baseball outing capped off the couple’s holiday weekend trip to New York City, where they were first spotted on Friday, Oct. 11,, arriving for a double date with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

The “Fortnight” pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end first sparked dating rumors in September 2023 when Swift attended a handful of Kelce's games before the couple went public in October.

Swift attended 13 NFL games in support of her boyfriend last season, including the Super Bowl when Kelce and the Eras Tour star celebrated the Chiefs’ second-straight championship with a kiss on the field after the game.

This season, Swift has continued to appear at Kelce’s home games and was able to spend this past weekend with him as Kansas City enjoyed its bye week without an NFL matchup on the books.

However, the couple still dominated headlines after retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL broadcaster Troy Aikman claimed he had heard Swift and Kelce were engaged and planning to get married.

PEOPLE later confirmed that Swift and Kelce were not engaged and the rumors were unsubstantiated.

Mike Stobe/Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on Oct. 14, 2024

Kelce will be back on the field for the Chiefs' next game on Oct. 20 against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., for a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are one of two NFL teams who remain undefeated so far this season with a 5-0 record.

