Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman Jr. and Chariah Gordon Recreate Iconic Couples Goals Photo Nearly 1 Year Later

The 14-time Grammy winner and Super Bowl champion recreated their sweet PDA moment at the Chiefs’ season opener

Chariah Gordon/Instagram Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Chariah Gordon and Mecole Hardman Jr. in 2024 (left) and in 2023

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce showed some PDA during “the very first night” of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2024-25 NFL season.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, the pop superstar and the Super Bowl champion, both 34, recreated a viral couples photo they took in October 2023 with Kelce's teammate Mecole Hardman Jr. and his fiancée Chariah Gordon.

Last season, Gordon, 29, shared a series of photos of the group on Instagram at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., when the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 22. One of Gordon’s photos included a shot of Swift sweetly kissing Kelce on the cheek.

Almost a year later, Gordon posted a similar photo, which might now become a tradition. Gordon added an Instagram carousel on Friday, Sept. 6, following Thursday's Chiefs win against the Baltimore Ravens.



“Part : ii <3 …,” Gordon captioned the post, seemingly referring to the photographic sequel of the 2023 moment.

Chariah Gordon/Instagram Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Chariah Gordon and Mecole Hardman Jr. in October 2023

In the new photos, Swift once again kissed Kelce’s left cheek while resting her hand on his right cheek. Meanwhile, Gordon embraced Hardman. In the second photo, Gordon and Swift wrapped their arms around one another while both Chiefs players stood beside them.

During the game, Swift wore a corseted denim Versace crop top, relaxed jean shorts and red thigh-high Giuseppe Zanotti boots. Kelce sported a matching white and orange gradient shirt and pants, which he paired with dark shades and red cap.

Chariah Gordon/Instagram Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Chariah Gordon and Mecole Hardman Jr. on Sept. 5, 2024

Gordon wore a pair of patterned jeans with both light and dark wash denim that matched her denim jacket. Hardman also opted for a matching set and wore a vibrant neon green graphic T-shirt and basketball shorts.

Chariah Gordon/Instagram Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Chariah Gordon and Mecole Hardman Jr. on Sept. 5, 2024

Hardman's fiancée also posted an Instagram Story alongside Swift, who playfully asked her, “How are you feeling after this game?”

“I’m feeling good after this victory. How are you feeling sissy pop,” Gordon replied.

“I’m feeling fantastic,” Swift quipped. And then the two jumped for joy as Gordon shouted, “We won!!”



Chariah Gordon/Instagram Taylor Swift and Chariah Gordon on Sept. 5, 2024

After the game, Swift and Kelce joined several of Kelce's teammates for an after party. "Everyone partied hard. A good time was definitely had," an insider told PEOPLE. "Travis and Taylor both let loose."

Sources told Page Six, which was first to report the after party, that Kelce invited his teammates to the bash in the locker room following their win.

The after party follows fans' anticipation of seeing Swift return to Kansas City following her then-budding romance with Kelce last season (she attended 13 games) — which was capped off by the athlete's Super Bowl win in February.

After that Super Bowl victory, Swift and Kelce kissed on the field.

