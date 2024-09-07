LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 2 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX *** ORG XMIT: 776073157 ORIG FILE ID: 2004209969

It was all the way back to last October that we saw the first kiss between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, with the music megastar kissing the cheek of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. It all happened on the Instagram account belonging to Chariah Gordon, Mecole Hardman's fiancée.

Nearly a year later, we got the same photo. After the Chiefs' win on Thursday, Gordon posted photos of her and Hardman with Kelce and Swift, and they definitely look similar to the ones from 2023.

So, here you go: the photos from this time and the one from last year to compare:

| 📸 New Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the after party| 💋 First public photo of Taylor giving Travis a kiss on the cheek| #TaylorSwift #TravisKelce pic.twitter.com/5iHWi7ALGr — Jeannie (@jeanniebrichett) October 23, 2023

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recreate their first public kiss photo on Chariah Gordon's Instagram