Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make their red carpet debut at the 2024 VMAs?

Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make their red carpet debut at the VMAs? (Getty Images)

It seems that Travis Kelce will not be making an appearance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

The award show will be celebrating its 40th anniversary on Wednesday, September 11, as musicians come together to see what fans selected as their favorite songs and artists of the year. The front-runner this year is Taylor Swift, who has earned a total of 10 nominations and is just shy of beating Beyonce’s record of 27 wins.

Although the Grammy winner and her boyfriend were seen in New York City this past weekend, where they watched the US Open and attended model Karen Elson’s wedding to Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster, the Kansas City Chiefs player seemingly won’t be alongside Swift at the VMAs red carpet at UBS Arena on Long Island.

Because the football season has started, Kelce is scheduled to practice in Kansas City, Missouri, on both Wednesday and Thursday. The tight end is preparing for the Chiefs’ week two NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 15.

However, Kelce made sure to cheer on his girlfriend during the most recent episode of his New Heights podcast. “Hopefully Taylor can walk away with a few!” the tight end said during Wednesday’s episode. “She’s nominated for about 10 of those things tonight. Hopefully, she can walk away with some Moonmen. Those are some of the cooler trophies.”

His older brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce, then chimed in: “Let’s go, Tay! Come on, Tay!”

“Stay on top! Here we go! Wishing everyone the best, though,” Kelce added.

“Unless you’re up against Tay. Then I hope you...” Jason replied, before preventing himself from saying “lose”.

While the couple have been in a relationship for more than one year, Swift and Kelce have yet to make their red carpet debut. It may be due to their conflicting schedules, with the “Cruel Summer” singer traveling the world on her record-breaking Eras Tour for over a year, while Kelce is busy with football practices and games.

The NFL star was also not able to attend the 2024 Grammy Awards with Swift back in February because of his practices needed ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, where the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers. “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for but... unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big old Super Bowl and we got a week,” Kelce said during an episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

Most recently, Swift made sure to support Kelce by attending the Chiefs’ first football game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens. Throughout the game, she was seen cheering in her seat alongside her boyfriend’s parents, Ed and Donna Kelce. At one point, she hugged Donna after Kelce caught a 23-yard pass from the team’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. After the game ended, the couple was captured holding hands as they exited the stadium and got into the football player’s car.

Meanwhile, Kelce has made multiple appearances at the singer’s performances throughout the European leg of her Eras Tour. During one of her Wembley Stadium sets, Kelce appeared on-stage as one of her backup dancers. He carried Swift across the stage during her song, “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart,” in which she needed to be “revived” from the dead in order to perform.

The 2024 VMAs will be available to watch on MTV at 8pm ET. Viewers can stream the award show on FuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.