Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Reunite in Rhode Island amid Eras Tour Break

They were last seen together in mid-July, when the Chiefs star attended his 13th and 14th Eras Tour shows in Germany

Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in New York City on Oct. 15, 2023

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are finally getting quality time together again.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, TMZ obtained photos of the couple, both 34, hanging out in Rhode Island, following their past month of busy scheduling amid his Kansas City Chiefs training camp and preseason games as well as her European leg of the Eras Tour.

In the photos, the “I Can Do It with a Broken Heart” singer and NFL tight embraced each other and took in ocean views from a balcony. Friends tagged along on the trip, as some kids ran up to join them on the balcony.

The hangout marks the first time the couple has been spotted since mid-July, when the Chiefs star and actor attended his 13th and 14th Eras Tour shows in Germany. At the July 18 show, Kelce was spotted with his arm around the "Fortnight" singer as they left the stage at the Veltins Arena.

Michael Owens/Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024

At the time, Swift waved to fans as she departed the stage in her blue Midnights era costume, as seen in a video shared on X.

In July, a source close to the couple shared with PEOPLE that their relationship is serious. “They really are very, very happy together,” the insider said. “They’re very serious about each other, and the relationship feels different for both of them.”

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce onstage at the Eras Tour on June 23, 2024

“They have so much fun together, and it just works,” the source said of the pair. “It’s funny to their friends because at first everyone wondered what they had in common, but you realize how similar they are. They both wear their hearts on their sleeves and are all-in with everything they do, whether it’s with career, family or friends.”

Swift, who is on a tour break, will continue her Eras Tour starting in October before the tour ends in December.

Meanwhile, Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs are set to head into the start of the regular NFL season on Sept. 5, when the team will take on the Baltimore Ravens at home in Arrowhead Stadium.



