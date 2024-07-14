Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Score Big at 2024 Kids' Choice Awards — She Wins 3!

Swift won three awards while her boyfriend nabbed one, though the couple missed out on attending the ceremony on July 13

JC Olivera/Getty Images; John Salangsang/Shutterstock Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are Kids' Choice Awards winners!

The couple scooped up four awards collectively, with Swift taking home the lion's share, at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 on Saturday, July 13, despite not making an appearance at the ceremony this year.

The pop superstar, 34, won three awards — for favorite female artist, favorite global music star and favorite ticket of the year for her Eras Tour. Meanwhile, Kelce, als34, won one award — for favorite male sports star.

The pair’s big win at the awards show comes as Kelce participated in the 2024 American Century Championship in Nevada and Swift performed her Eras show across the pond in Milan on the same day.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Swift won three awards at the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards on July 13

Related: Taylor Swift Sweetly Responds to Travis Kelce Being Named No.1 NFL Tight End

Other Kids’ Choice Awards winners included Simone Biles for favorite female sports star, Margot Robbie and Timothée Chalamet for favorite movie actors in Barbie and Wonka and Serena Williams, who received the Legend Gold Blimp Award for her wide-spanning career in sports, beauty and lifestyle.



Swift and Kelce went public with their romance in October 2023, after the singer was first spotted at one of the NFL player's Kansas City Chiefs games the previous month. The couple have since been seen jetting around the globe together and cropping up at one another's games and shows in support of one another.

Over in Milan on Saturday, July 13, Swift's Eras Tour show was interrupted as she appeared to have swallowed a bug during the secret songs segment of the concert.

Michael Owens/Getty Kelce won one award for favorite male sport star at the ceremony

Related: All the Taylor Swift Songs That Played While Travis Kelce Golfed at the Celebrity Charity Tournament in Nevada

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Swift coughed after swallowing the bug before saying to the crowd onstage, "I knew it would happen ’cause there's so many bugs here tonight," amid her surprise mashup of "I Almost Do" and "The Moment I Knew."

"It'll be fine, I just need to cough a little," she added as she went on with the show. Swift previously swallowed bugs at Era Tours shows in London in June and in Chicago in 2023.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer , from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Patrick Smith/Getty Swift and Kelce pictured together in January

Meanwhile in Nevada on Saturday, July 13, Kelce was spotted singing along to Swift’s hit "Cruel Summer" during the the 2024 American Century Championship.

In videos posted to X, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end mouthed the words during the celebrity tournament. Kelce also made a crying motion with his hands as the lyrics, "Cried like a baby coming home from the bar," played and bopped his head to the music.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.