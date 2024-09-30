Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still reportedly together despite Chiefs absences

US musician Taylor Swift (L) and US NFL football player Travis Kelce (R) attend the men's final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and USA's Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776152839 ORIG FILE ID: 2170226016

OK everyone stay calm. There's no need to worry about whether Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are still a couple given that she hasn't shown up for his last two Kansas City Chiefs games. For what it's worth, those contests were on the road.

Per TMZ: "Sources familiar with the couple tell TMZ … Taylor and Travis remain a couple, even though she hasn't been able to make it to his last two games in Atlanta and Los Angeles."

You can all breathe a sigh of relief, and as TMZ noted, with the Eras Tour coming back soon, it might be rehearsals that have her not showing up.

As you were.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still reportedly together despite Chiefs absences