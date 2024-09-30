Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still reportedly together despite Chiefs absences
OK everyone stay calm. There's no need to worry about whether Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are still a couple given that she hasn't shown up for his last two Kansas City Chiefs games. For what it's worth, those contests were on the road.
Per TMZ: "Sources familiar with the couple tell TMZ … Taylor and Travis remain a couple, even though she hasn't been able to make it to his last two games in Atlanta and Los Angeles."
You can all breathe a sigh of relief, and as TMZ noted, with the Eras Tour coming back soon, it might be rehearsals that have her not showing up.
As you were.
