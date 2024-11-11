Taylor Swift turns Donatella Versace into a football fan after thrilling Chiefs game

It’s not every day that one of the most iconic fashion designers in the world posts a photo from a Kansas City Chiefs game to their Instagram. Has it ever happened?

It has now, thanks to Taylor Swift.

The game fit she wore to Sunday’s mind-blowing Chiefs-Broncos game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium caught the eye of the woman whose fashion house designed those clothes.

Swift showed up in head-to-toe Versace — and Donatella Versace loved how she looked.

“Can you blame me for loving football now?” the Italian designer gushed on her Instagram Sunday. “@taylorswift you are SO gorgeous in Versace!!”

Swift was styled in more than $9,000 worth of Versace clothing and accessories. The red-and-black tweed “Masculine Blazer” ($3,350) matched the tweed mini skirt ($1,695), which Swift wore with a black corset.

Her black Medusa 95 leather knee-high boots ($1,990) and black Medusa 95 small tote bag ($2,190) were also Versace.

Swift’s ensemble called to mind Versace’s ’90s suit looks.

The suit was the most upscale outfit Swift has worn to a Chiefs game as a spectator, winning rave reviews from fashion observers.

“Taylor Swift may be the most famous fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, but today she proved she’s also the most stylish,” wrote Harper’s Bazaar.

“Not only did the singer wear the colors of her beau’s team, but she did so while wearing a Versace suit set that nods back to the label’s retro designs.

“While the coordinating set is from Versace’s current 2024 fall season ... its design calls back to the ‘90s, when the Italian label dominated runways with its saucy skirt suits.”

It wasn’t the first time Swift wore Versace as an NFL fan. She strutted into Arrowhead for the Ravens game in September wearing a denim Versace corset, tiny denim shorts and thigh-high red Giuseppe Zanotti boots.

Swift wore a sexy Versace corset with denim shorts to the Chiefs-Ravens game at Arrowhead in September.

She has also worn Versace costumes during her Eras Tour, which begins its final leg on Thursday in Toronto.

Donatella — she’s known by her first name in the fashion world — is the sister of the late Gianni Versace who founded the luxury fashion house. As artistic director she has turned the brand into a favorite among celebrities — Sabrina Carpenter, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X and Selena Gomez among them.

If Versace herself were ever to grace Arrowhead with her stylish presence — can you even imagine? — it wouldn’t be the first time she’s attended an NFL game.

In 2017 she attended the Super Bowl to watch her friend, Lady Gaga, perform at halftime in Houston while wearing Versace designs.

Versace watched the game in a long sleeveless purple dress that showed off her stomach.

As if she would wear an NFL jersey.

Her “favorite football team” plays soccer.