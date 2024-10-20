Taylor Swift unveils another new dress during Eras Tour in Miami

MIAMI — A new “Speak Now” dress from Taylor Swift sent the Hard Rock Stadium into a spiral Saturday night.

During the singer’s third era, the instrumental to “Enchanted” began. As the back screen slowly rose and fog emerged, Taylor Swift sparkled under the stadium lights donning a show-stopping blue dress. Akin to a gown Elsa — the Disney "Frozen" queen — might wear, the show stopper sent the 61,00 fans into a high-pitched shriek. A noticeable blue train flowed behind her as she sang the first chorus of her fairy-tale tune.

Swift has debuted a variety of new outfits during the Miami concerts of her Eras Tour. On Friday, she finally wore a new gold snake bodysuit after wearing her previous version for the 131 prior shows. And then she called out the new blue and magenta blended dress she wore during her surprise set.

“I got a new dress,” Swift said before performing a mash-up of “Tim McGraw” and “Timeless” on the guitar to the sold-out crowd.

Swift performs her final Miami show Sunday.

