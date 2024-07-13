Taylor Swift unveils new 'Fearless' dress in Milan, 'can't wait to party' with Italians

Taylor Swift unveiled a new "Fearless" dress that sent fans spiraling and clowning for a possible announcement.

The new dress debuted in Milan, Italy, a country where the singer-songwriter hasn't performed in 13 years. The fit mimics the sparkle, shine and fringe of her other second Eras outfits, except this one is designed in gold and black tiger stripes.

"I was looking at the list of cities we get to tour and I thought, 'I just can't wait to party with those Italians,'" Swift said at the top of her show in Italy's fashion capital.

Beating the 'Cruel Summer' heat in Italy

The cruel summer heat continued in Milan. The Italian city took a page out of the Zürich heat prepardness playbook − where Swift played prior to coming to Italy − putting in place similar heat safety precautions to protect fans.

Before doors to the San Siro Stadium opened, workers handed out reflective covers to fans camped out for hours. According to AccuWeather, the temperature high for the Italian city is 85 degrees with "possible danger of dehydration and heat stroke while doing strenuous activities."

Swift has been on a mission to make sure fans are safe, calling out help when she sees distressed Swifties. Both nights in Zürich, she asked for assistance in the middle of songs.

Misters on the floor in Italy coated Swifties with water droplets while free water was given out until 6 p.m. After that, fans could buy water for €3.

Fans waiting outside San Siro Stadium for the Eras Tour were handed protective covers to shield out the blinding sun.

F1 drivers in the VIP tent

Watching the three-plus hour show were two F1 drivers on a break from racing before heading to the Hungarian Grand Prix next week.

Fans spotted Ferrari's Charles LeClerc and Alpine Racing's Pierre Gasly in the "Red Lounge," or VIP tent on the floor. Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is an Alpine Racing investor along with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kelce attended the F1 Miami Grand Prix event in May before jetting off to Swift's 87th Paris show, where she dedicated her acoustic guitar mashup to him.

🚨| Pierre Gasly attends tonight's show of 'The Eras Tour' in Milan, Italy! #MilanTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/k0c4Zwh444 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) July 13, 2024

The singer has one more performance in Milan on Sunday before heading to Gelsenkirchen, Germany for three nights.

