Taylor Swift wears black and white to Grammys, sending fans into a ‘Reputation’ frenzy

Swifties spent all day Sunday waiting to see what Taylor Swift would wear on the Grammy Awards red carpet. The frenzy began early in the day when the profile pictures on her social media accounts turned black and white.

Fans waiting to hear an announcement about her next re-release, “Reputation (Taylor’s Version),“ took it as the biggest clue yet that something was imminent. The original album cover is in black and white.

And then she showed up on the red carpet, moments before the awards ceremony began, in black and white, giving off undisputed “Reputation” vibes. So much so, that one of E!’s fashion commentators said: “Just drop the album already.”

Swift wore a custom white gown by Schiaparelli with a pleated front and a corseted back that hugged her figure tight and gave her Jessica Rabbit curves. She paired the strapless gown with long black gloves, completing the black-and-white look.

At the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Taylor Swift wore a custom Schiaparelli gown that gave her sexy, Jessica Rabbit curves

She posed for photos with Lana Del Rey, wearing black, as if to emphasize the statement. (Del Rey is featured on the song “Snow on the Beach” on Swift’s Grammy-nominated “Midnights” album.)

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey meeting up at the #GRAMMYs.



In previous Grammy appearances, Swift had worn black only once, in 2009 when she wasn’t nominated for an award.

So no, she didn’t wear red as a nod to the Kansas City Chiefs and boyfriend Travis Kelce playing in the Super Bowl next week? The team left Kansas City for Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon a few hours ahead of the Grammy ceremony in Los Angeles.

Before Swift’s last-minute arrival, Miley Cyrus, also nominated for six Grammys, torched the red carpet in a custom gold metal mesh dress by John Galliano for Maison Margiela with matching metal panties. Her hair was teased and blown into a ‘70s bouffant.

Metallic and “less is more” were two of the night’s style statements.

Miley Cyrus shook up the Grammy Awards red carpet in a metallic “naked” dress that followed the metallic, less-is-more style theme of the night.

Dua Lipa in another metallic look on the Grammy Awards red carpet at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Kansas City, Kansas, native Janelle Monáe, also nominated for album of the year for “The Age of Pleasure,” wore a custom strapless, sequined black Armani Prive gown that shimmered like diamonds under the lights. She told E! she was feeling “classic, timeless, futuristic. … I’m standing in Black pride and hence the liquidy blackness.”

It was Swift’s second red carpet appearance this year before she heads to Japan to resume her Eras Tour overseas.

Last month, she wore a shimmering, slinky floor-length green Gucci gown that screamed old Hollywood with diamonds dangling from her ears. Green Christian Louboutin heels matched the gown.

Taylor Swift accessorized her Gucci gown with diamond earrings at the Golden Globes.

Fans had hoped to see Kelce on the Golden Globes red carpet with Swift, but that night he was up the road at SoFi Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 13-12.

The team’s travel to Las Vegas on Sunday quashed hopes that the country’s hottest couple would make their first red carpet appearance at the Grammys, where Swift was nominated for six awards.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” Kelce said a few days ago.

“But … I know I got practice Saturday but Sunday’s a travel day. Unfortunately I gotta get ready for this big ol’ Super Bowl that we got in a week.”

Chiefs players and coaches face four days of media appearances before the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. They meet first with the media Monday at 7 p.m. Central Time.