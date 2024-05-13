Taylor Swift Wears Chiefs' Colors During Final Paris Eras Tour Stop with Boyfriend Travis Kelce in the Crowd

The singer wore red and gold during the '1989' portion of her set

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce.

Loving him was red — and gold!

Taylor Swift paid tribute to boyfriend Travis Kelce by wearing his NFL team's colors during her Eras Tour stop in Paris, France, on Sunday, May 12.

During the 1989 portion of her sold-out concert, Swift, 34, sported Kansas City Chiefs hues with a gold crop top and a red skirt.

She performed various tunes from her fan-favorite LP during the segment, including "Blank Space," "Shake It Off," and "Bad Blood."

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift.

Swift and Kelce, also 34, first sparked dating rumors in September 2023. Since then, they have both cheered each other on within their respective careers, and the NFL star has attended a handful of the pop star's shows across the globe in recent months.

During the weekend show at the Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday, which marked Swift's fourth and final night there, Kelce cheered her on from the crowd and was joined by Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.

Swift noted that the show was her 87th concert on the Eras Tour, which is notable given that Kelce’s jersey number is 87.

The singer performed her new song about Kelce — “So High School” — for the first time in front of him on tour, as well as “The Alchemy,” which has football puns.

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift.

Following her final concert in Paris, Swift shared a post on social media in which she discussed adding her latest album — The Tortured Poets Department — to the tour.

“This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical,” Swift wrote in her caption.

“To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you — but mostly for the fans in Paris. I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love," she continued, referencing the nearly two-month break that was taken in between shows.

“I’m SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour. See you very soon, Stockholm! 🤍," Swift concluded.



