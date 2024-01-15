Taylor Swift Wears Custom-Made Travis Kelce Puffer Jacket To Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift was seen sporting a custom-made Travis Kelce puffer jacket during a freezing Chiefs game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, January 13.

Video by Todd Leabo shows Swift wearing a red jacket with Kelce’s jersey number as the couple left Arrowhead Stadium hand in hand.

The coat was handmade by fellow Chiefs WAG Kristin Juszczyk, who shared the creation process on TikTok.

The Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins 26-7 on Saturday evening in sub-zero temperatures. Credit: Todd Leabo via Storyful