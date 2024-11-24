Taylor Swift wipes away tears during Toronto concert: 'It's not even the last show!'

Taylor Swift wiped away tears during her last night in Toronto as the reality of her massive and record-breaking Eras Tour coming to an end started to wash over her.

In her berry-colored gown, the "Folklore" and "Evermore" singer-songwriter thanked the crowd for their rip-roaring standing ovation following her song "Champagne Problems." Tears filled her eyes as she told the 49,000 fans how grateful she was for them and for her team.

"And to my band and to my crew and everybody who has put so much into this tour ... and I don’t even know what I’m saying, I'm just having a bit of a moment, sorry," she admitted to the Rogers Centre audience brushing her cheeks with her hands.

As the crowd screamed, she said in a laughing manner, "It's not even the last show!”

Swift has completed more than 140 shows across five continents. Toronto is her second-to-last stop.

"My band, my crew, all my fellow performers, we have put so much of our lives into this and you have put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and giving us that moment, we will never forget," she said. "We've loved our time in Toronto. It's been so amazing."

Swift has three more concerts left in Vancouver from Dec. 6-8.

