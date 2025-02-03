What Taylor Swift wore to the Grammys: Singer stuns in a burning, sparkling red dress

Taylor Swift is stunning in r-r-r-red.

The Eras Tour singer showed up about 30 minutes before the 67th annual awards show wearing a shimmering dress with an asymmetrical neckline. She wore her hair down in big curls. Walking among a handful of bodyguards, shoulder-to-shoulder with her publicist, the singer sparkled on the red carpet.

Her red minidress matched her strappy stilettos and signature bold lip color. A small red "T" dangled off the slit of the dress.

Swift is set to be a presenter, and she is nominated for six Grammys. During the Premiere Ceremony, she lost her first award for best music video to Kendrick Lamar.

Taylor Swift poses on the red carpet at the 67th Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles.

Don't miss any Taylor Swift news; sign up for the free, weekly newsletter This Swift Beat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Bryan West, the USA TODAY Network's Taylor Swift reporter, on Instagram, TikTok and X as @BryanWestTV.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Taylor Swift stuns in a burning, sparkling red dress at the Grammys