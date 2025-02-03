What Taylor Swift wore to the Grammys: Singer stuns in a burning, sparkling red dress
Taylor Swift is stunning in r-r-r-red.
The Eras Tour singer showed up about 30 minutes before the 67th annual awards show wearing a shimmering dress with an asymmetrical neckline. She wore her hair down in big curls. Walking among a handful of bodyguards, shoulder-to-shoulder with her publicist, the singer sparkled on the red carpet.
Her red minidress matched her strappy stilettos and signature bold lip color. A small red "T" dangled off the slit of the dress.
Swift is set to be a presenter, and she is nominated for six Grammys. During the Premiere Ceremony, she lost her first award for best music video to Kendrick Lamar.
